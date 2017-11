By EUOBSERVER

The OECD said Tuesday that the eurozone will grow by 2.4 percent in 2017 and 2.1 percent in 2018. It noted that the UK growth slowdown is expected to continue due to "continuing uncertainty" over Brexit talks - to 1.5 percent this year, 1.2 percent in 2018 and 1.1 percent in 2019. It also warned that "persistent tensions" in Catalonia could "lower consumer and business confidence significantly" in Spain.