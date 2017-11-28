By EUOBSERVER

EU negotiators from the three institutions (Parliament, Commission, Council) met on Monday to find a compromise deal on new rules governing waste. According to Estonian diplomat Clyde Kull "considerable progress" was made but "another strong push" was needed. The next meeting is on 17 December, a Sunday, indicating that the Estonian presidency of the Council is keen on closing the file before the end of Estonia's mandate, on 31 December.