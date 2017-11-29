Ticker
Commission proposes national agriculture plans
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission is proposing to give national governments more control over how they implement the EU's Common Agriculture Policy. In a strategy paper published on Wednesday, the EU executive suggested that all member states should draw up "strategic plans", to be approved by the Commission. The new model "will provide greater subsidiarity to member states", Commission vicepresident Jyrki Katainen said in a press release.