Thursday

30th Nov 2017

Ticker

Bosnian Croat war criminal dies after drinking 'poison' in court

By

A Bosnian Croat wartime commander died after drinking what he said was poison at a UN tribnal in the Hague on Wednesday. Slobodan Praljak, 72, later died in hospital. He drank from a flask as the ruling was read out, which upheld his 20-year prison sentence. Among other charges, Praljak was specifically charged with ordering the destruction of the 16th-century Ottoman bridge in Mostar, a symbol of Bosnian multi-ethnic coexistence.

Opinion

Roma statelessness in Europe is not an accident

Roma people deserve a stronger voice in EU politics, often denied the very basics of human rights in Europe. A social media campaign under the hashtag #RomaBelong and a cross-party parliament group is demanding steps to end statelessness.

'We are not there yet', Barnier tells UK

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator dismissed reports on a 'deal' on the divorce bill with the UK, as the Irish border issue remains a key hurdle to move negotiations into the second phase after the December summit.

Opinion

EU needs to press for Kazakhstan reforms now

With several trade union leaders in jail, the EU has one last chance to push Kazakhstan to improve its human rights record before ratifying a new cooperation agreement.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

