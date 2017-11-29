By EUOBSERVER

A Bosnian Croat wartime commander died after drinking what he said was poison at a UN tribnal in the Hague on Wednesday. Slobodan Praljak, 72, later died in hospital. He drank from a flask as the ruling was read out, which upheld his 20-year prison sentence. Among other charges, Praljak was specifically charged with ordering the destruction of the 16th-century Ottoman bridge in Mostar, a symbol of Bosnian multi-ethnic coexistence.