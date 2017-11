By EUOBSERVER

Portugal's Mario Centeno, Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna, Slovakia's Peter Kazimir and Latvia's Dana Reizniece-Ozola are the candidates to become the next president of the Eurogroup, the informal body of eurozone finance ministers. The election, by the Eurogroup's members, will take place on Monday to replace Jeroen Dijsselbloem, in place since January 2013, who is no longer a minister in the Netherlands.