Ticker
Commission proposes anti VAT fraud tools
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission proposed measures Thursday to fight VAT fraud in the EU, including an online system for information sharing within Eurofisc, the EU's network of anti-fraud experts, new lines of communication and data exchange between tax authorities and European law enforcement bodies, as well as improved information sharing on imports to the EU and cross-border car trade. It will present legislative proposals to the European Parliament and member states.