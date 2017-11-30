Thursday

Commission proposes anti VAT fraud tools

The European Commission proposed measures Thursday to fight VAT fraud in the EU, including an online system for information sharing within Eurofisc, the EU's network of anti-fraud experts, new lines of communication and data exchange between tax authorities and European law enforcement bodies, as well as improved information sharing on imports to the EU and cross-border car trade. It will present legislative proposals to the European Parliament and member states.

Tusk to show support for Ireland as Brexit deadline looms

The UK offered to pay almost everything the EU has asked for, leaving the Irish border the key issue in Brexit talks. In an attempt to isolate the Irish position, the UK hopes to achieve "sufficient progress" next week.

Leaders to avoid Estonian asylum plan at EU summit

The Estonian EU presidency plan for a 'Dublin' reform appears hard-pressed to gain traction given it will not be discussed by EU leaders at a December summit - and that the EU parliament has described it as a non-starter.

Opinion

EU must push African Union on rights abuses

The EU-Africa Union summit in Ivory Coast provides a chance to scrutinise the human rights records of African states the EU is enthusiastically partnering-up with.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Union for the MediterraneanMediterranean Countries Commit to Strengthening Women's Role in Region
  2. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for BBI JU Stakeholder Forum about to close. Last chance to register!
  3. European Heart NetworkThe Time Is Ripe for Simplified Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labelling
  4. Counter BalanceNew EU External Investment Plan Risks Sidelining Development Objectives
  5. EU2017EEEAS Calls for Eastern Partnership Countries to Enter EU Market Through Estonia
  6. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  7. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  8. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  9. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  11. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics