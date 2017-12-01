Ticker
EU Commission assess Brexit progress on Wednesday
By EUOBSERVER
The EU Commission will announce on Wednesday (6 December) whether Brexit negotiations have reached "sufficient progress" necessary for talks to move into the next phase, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. British PM Theresa May will be in Brussels to meet with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker for final discussions, while the college of commissioners will assess progress on Wednesday. EU leaders will then have the final say at their mid-December summit.