France will continue to defend the €114-million-a-year monthly move from Brussels to Strasbourg by MEPs under French president Emmanuel Macron. Strasbourg "must remain the seat of European democracy", said EU affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau on Sunday. "It is often said that 'Europe' comes down to the 'Brussels bubble'. Europe needs to be closer to its regions," said Loiseau, who called Strasbourg "the symbol of Franco-German reconciliation".

May travels to Brussels without Ireland deal

As the British prime minister arrives to present her proposals to meet the "absolute deadline" in Brexit talks, she has yet to secure an agreement with Ireland.

European Liberals pin hopes on Macron

The French president "will be part of our family", Alde president Van Baalen said at the party congress. But some leaders, like Dutch PM Mark Rutte, seem to be less enthusiastic.

Portuguese minister favourite in 'open' Eurogroup race

Mario Centeno has the backing of the Socialists who claim the post. But the Slovak and Latvian candidates could appeal to the supporters of fiscal discipline, while the Luxembourgish hopeful seems to be outdistanced.

Interview

Irish border is 'crucial' for EU, says Dutch PM

The future of the Irish border will be a key element in the decision whether to enter the second phase of Brexit talks, but EU leaders will follow the assessment of chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Mark Rutte told EUobserver.

Agenda

May-Juncker meeting sets the tone This WEEK

As Brexit negotiations approach the (possibly) grand finale of their first phase, the EU's attention this week is turning to the eurozone - who is the new boss and how to deepen and expand it.

