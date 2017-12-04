By EUOBSERVER

France will continue to defend the €114-million-a-year monthly move from Brussels to Strasbourg by MEPs under French president Emmanuel Macron. Strasbourg "must remain the seat of European democracy", said EU affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau on Sunday. "It is often said that 'Europe' comes down to the 'Brussels bubble'. Europe needs to be closer to its regions," said Loiseau, who called Strasbourg "the symbol of Franco-German reconciliation".