Amnesty: Libya anti-slavery mission 'is unrealistic'
By EUOBSERVER
Human rights campaign group Amnesty International said over the weekend a military operation to end slave trafficking in Libya, supported by the European Union, will not work. Amnesty's Franziska Vilmar told DW the plan to evacuate refugees stuck in camps was "unrealistic because the government neither runs all the camps nor does it have influence over them". She said it was "practically impossible to get everyone out of there".