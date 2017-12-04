By EUOBSERVER

Maltese police arrested eight people on Monday, under "a reasonable suspicion" that they are linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October, Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat said. Muscat gave no detail about the operation or the suspects, but he said that "all the relevant information will be made public, including the input of the FBI, Europol, the National Bureau of Investigation of Finland and Maltese investigators."