By EUOBSERVER

Portuguese finance minister Mario Centeno has been elected president of the Eurogoup, the informal meeting of eurozone finance ministers. He beat Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna in the second round, with Latvia's Dana Reizniece-Ozola and Slovakia's Peter Kazimir out after the first round. Centeno, an economist who is a member of a left-wing government, is elected for two-and-a-half years.