Transport ministers order EU digitisation strategy
By EUOBSERVER
The EU's transport ministers adopted a text at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday calling on the European Commission to develop a "comprehensive and multimodal digitalisation strategy for the transport sector" before 1 April 2019. The strategy should include "a roadmap comprising an indicative list of proposed actions and an associated timeline for their presentation". They said "the digitalisation of transport and logistics" was of "vital importance" to the economy.