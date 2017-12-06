Wednesday

Transport ministers order EU digitisation strategy

By

The EU's transport ministers adopted a text at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday calling on the European Commission to develop a "comprehensive and multimodal digitalisation strategy for the transport sector" before 1 April 2019. The strategy should include "a roadmap comprising an indicative list of proposed actions and an associated timeline for their presentation". They said "the digitalisation of transport and logistics" was of "vital importance" to the economy.

EU sets Brexit 'deadline of deadlines'

The EU will not have enough time to prepare for launching the second phase of Brexit talks at the summit next week, if the UK government does not come to an agreement on the divorce soon.

EU blacklists 17 tax havens, avoids sanctions

Finance ministers pointed out 'non-cooperative' entities and set up a second 'grey' list of more than 40 countries that have promised to improve their tax practices.

Analysis

Suddenly, digital single market doesn't 'need' EU agency

EU digital commissioner Gabriel downplayed the rejection of the commission's plan for a strong EU telecommunications watchdog, highlighting that the elements of the digital single market are not set in stone.

  Transport ministers order EU digitisation strategy
  EU publishes blacklist of 17 tax havens
  EU asks Romania to cut spending
  EU closes UK's excessive deficit procedure
  Spanish judge cancels EU warrant against Puigdemont
  Georgia's Saakashvili on Kiev roof after police operation
  Poll: Half of Germans see their country weakened
  Report: EU tax havens blacklist down to 11 countries

