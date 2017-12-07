Ticker
Volkswagen official gets 7-year US jail sentence
By EUOBSERVER
US authorities on Wednesday handed Oliver Schmidt, a top Volkswagen official, a seven-year prison sentence for his roll in emissions cheating. Schmidt had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US federal government and for violating the Clean Air Act. The German car manufacturer had rigged its diesel car emission tests using so called 'defeat devices'. The devices circumvented pollution rules both in the US and in Europe.