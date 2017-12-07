Thursday

Volkswagen official gets 7-year US jail sentence

US authorities on Wednesday handed Oliver Schmidt, a top Volkswagen official, a seven-year prison sentence for his roll in emissions cheating. Schmidt had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US federal government and for violating the Clean Air Act. The German car manufacturer had rigged its diesel car emission tests using so called 'defeat devices'. The devices circumvented pollution rules both in the US and in Europe.

EU ushers Macedonia to come closer

The European commission has said it would restore full-throated support for Macedonia to start accession talks if it kept up reform.

Commission wants more centralised eurozone by 2019

EU leaders will discuss at their summit next week the commission's proposals, which include a European Monetary Fund and an EU finance minister - but no eurozone budget, as proposed by French president Emmanuel Macron.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

