Turkish president Erdogan started a historic visit to Athens on Thursday (7 December), the first by a Turkish president in 65 years. He requested an update of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which defines the borders between Greece and Turkey, and secures rights for the Muslim minority in Thrace, northern Greece, which the Turkish leader will visit on Friday. Greek president Pavlopoulos said the Lausanne treaty was "non-negotiable".