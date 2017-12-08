Friday

8th Dec 2017

Ticker

Tusk: During transition period, UK will follow EU law

By

European Council president Donald Tusk said on Friday the EU should begin discussing the post-Brexit transition period. He laid out his conditions, saying that during that period the United Kingdom will have to follow EU law, respect budgetary commitments and judicial oversight. "Clearly, within the transition period following the UK's withdrawal, EU decision-making will continue among the 27 member states, without the UK," he said.

Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels

Around 45,000 people marched in support of Catalonia in Brussels to get the EU involved in mediating the conflict with Madrid. 'Europe must realise that it can still play a role in the Catalan crisis,' said self-exiled Catalan leader Puigdemont.

Deal reached in Brexit divorce negotiations

Juncker and May announced in Brussels on Friday morning that Brexit negotiators have reached an agreement on the divorce issues, and the Commission recommends to move talks onto the second phase.

