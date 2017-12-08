Ticker
Tusk: During transition period, UK will follow EU law
By EUOBSERVER
European Council president Donald Tusk said on Friday the EU should begin discussing the post-Brexit transition period. He laid out his conditions, saying that during that period the United Kingdom will have to follow EU law, respect budgetary commitments and judicial oversight. "Clearly, within the transition period following the UK's withdrawal, EU decision-making will continue among the 27 member states, without the UK," he said.