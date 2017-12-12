Ticker
Netanyahu wants 'hardy' talks with EU on Jerusalem
By EUOBSERVER
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he wanted to "a hardy discussion" with the EU over the status of Jerusalem. Arriving at a meeting with EU foreign ministers, he said Monday that by recognising the city as Israel's capital, US president Donald Trump "puts facts on the table". "It is in Israel's interest, especially in its security interest to find a sustainable and comprehensive solution," EU diplomacy chief Mogherini told him.