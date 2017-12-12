Ticker
25 EU states sign defence cooperation pact
By EUOBSERVER
Twenty-five EU member states on Monday adopted the establishment of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), a cooperation scheme to develop EU defence capabilities through investment in equipment and technologies. Some 17 cooperation projects have been identified to start the new structure. The UK (which is leaving the EU), Denmark, which has an opt-out on defence issues, and Malta, which is neutral, did not participate in PESCO.