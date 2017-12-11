Monday

25 EU states sign defence cooperation pact

By

Twenty-five EU member states on Monday adopted the establishment of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), a cooperation scheme to develop EU defence capabilities through investment in equipment and technologies. Some 17 cooperation projects have been identified to start the new structure. The UK (which is leaving the EU), Denmark, which has an opt-out on defence issues, and Malta, which is neutral, did not participate in PESCO.

Romania wants EU signal on Schengen membership

Bucharest expects other member states to decide on its accession to the passport-free area before it takes the rotating EU presidency on 1 January 2019 - amid criticism of a controversial new justice reform.

Germany says China using LinkedIn to recruit informants

Germany's spy agency says the Chinese state is trying to recruit high-ranking German officials via social media outlets like LinkedIn. It accused Chinese intelligence of setting up fake profiles to lure them into becoming informants.

Agenda

Netanyahu, Panama Papers, and Brexit This WEEK

The run-up to the Christmas break sees a packed schedule, including the EU summit on Brexit, migration and other issues, a rare visit by Israeli PM Netanyahu, and issues such as fishing quotas and the Panama Papers.

