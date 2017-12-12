Tuesday

EU Commission condemns anti-semitic 'Jerusalem' protests

The EU Commission on Monday condemned anti-semitic protests that took place in recent days in several European cities after US president Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. "We are shocked and outraged by the wave of anti-semitic attacks and demonstrations," commissioners Frans Timmermans and Vera Jourova said in a statement, adding that they expect perpetrators of anti-semitic incitement to be prosecuted.

Feature

Lebanon crisis overshadows EU aid for Syrian refugees

Lebanon hosts over one million Syrian refugees, and has received some €1bn in EU funds. Caught in a geo-political tug of war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Lebanon's domestic politics have a cast a longer shadow over its Syrian 'guests'.

EU complicit in Libyan torture, says Amnesty

The EU and its members states have signed up to 'Faustian pact' with Libyan authorities in the their effort to prevent migrant and refugee boat departures towards Italy, says Amnesty International.

Opinion

Iceland: further from EU membership than ever

With fewer pro-EU MPs in the Iceland parliament than ever before, any plans to resume 'candidate' membership of the bloc are likely to remain on ice, as the country prioritises national sovereignty and a more left-wing path.

News in Brief

  1. Senior EU finance ministers come out against US tax reform
  2. Croats honour 'Hague suicide' war criminal
  3. EU opens new accession talks with Serbia, Montenegro
  4. EU to Israel: Don't expect us to move embassies
  6. Ministers have 'lots of questions' on new CAP plans
  7. Commission: Brexit agreement is 'deal between gentlemen'
  8. 25 EU states sign defence cooperation pact

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  2. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  3. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  6. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  7. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  8. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  9. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  10. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  11. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  12. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage