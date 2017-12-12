Ticker
EU Commission condemns anti-semitic 'Jerusalem' protests
By EUOBSERVER
The EU Commission on Monday condemned anti-semitic protests that took place in recent days in several European cities after US president Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. "We are shocked and outraged by the wave of anti-semitic attacks and demonstrations," commissioners Frans Timmermans and Vera Jourova said in a statement, adding that they expect perpetrators of anti-semitic incitement to be prosecuted.