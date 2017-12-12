Tuesday

12th Dec 2017

Ticker

Commission approves EasyJet partial takeover of Air Berlin

By

The European Commission approved on Tuesday EasyJet's partial acquisition of Air Berlin, which went bust in August. The UK-based airline will acquire some assets and rights held by Air Berlin, including take-off and landing slots at Berlin Tegel airport and at some destination airports. The commission said that the operation raised "no competition concerns" because Easyjet will "continue to face strong competition" in Berlin from companies like Lufthansa and Ryanair.

EU will not start Brexit future talks before March

Transition talks could start in January, and detailed negotiations on the future and trade relations in mid-April, as Brussels awaits for London to say what sort of relationship it wants. Last week's deal is now 'Davis-proofed', one EU official said.

Bitcoin risky but 'limited phenomenon', says EU

The EU is facing calls to regulate bitcoin, the virtual currency whose value has skyrocketed in the past year. Some of its institutions warn about the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies, whilst ECB members ponder regulation.

Feature

Lebanon crisis overshadows EU aid for Syrian refugees

Lebanon hosts over one million Syrian refugees, and has received some €1bn in EU funds. Caught in a geo-political tug of war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Lebanon's domestic politics have cast a longer shadow over its Syrian 'guests'.

News in Brief

  1. Barnier: EU will not accept UK backtracking on Brexit deal
  2. Puigdemont to return to Catalonia if elected
  3. Commission approves EasyJet partial takeover of Air Berlin
  4. EU medical command centre due next year
  5. Auditors: EU 'green' farm payments fail ecology criteria
  6. Austria gas explosion creates Italian energy 'emergency'
  7. Stoltenberg's mandate as Nato head extended for 2 years
  8. National Front charged over EU Parliament 'fake jobs'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  2. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  3. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  6. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  7. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  8. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  9. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  10. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  11. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  12. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage

Latest News

  1. Volkswagen tells EU: we will fail on our recall promise
  2. EU will not start Brexit future talks before March
  3. Bitcoin risky but 'limited phenomenon', says EU
  4. Panama Papers - start of sensible revolution in EU tax affairs?
  5. Lebanon crisis overshadows EU aid for Syrian refugees
  6. New Polish PM brings same old government
  7. EU complicit in Libyan torture, says Amnesty
  8. Alignment with EU is 'last resort', May tells MPs