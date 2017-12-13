By EUOBSERVER

Two months after the election, 31-year-old conservative People's Party (OVP) leader Sebastian Kurz is expected to finalise coalition talks on Friday and form a new government with the hard-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) led by Heinz-Christian Strache, reported Der Standard. Kurz is set to present his new government in Brussels next Wednesday. In 2000 EU governments imposed sanctions on Austria because the FPO was part of the Austrian government.