By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker could be called as witness in a trial on illegal wire-tapping during his time as Luxembourg's prime minister, British newspaper The Times reported. A Luxembourg judge this week opened a criminal inquiry into whether Juncker's then officials doctored an audio file showing he was aware of the illegal snooping on Loris Mariotto, who claimed the Grand Duchy's royal family were linked to 1980s terrorist attacks.