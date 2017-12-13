By EUOBSERVER

Facebook accounts, Twitter profiles, and websites normally associated with pro-Kremlin propaganda launched a concerted effort in September 2014 to amplify claims of fraud in the Scottish independence referendum, after the independence side lost, according to a report by the Atlantic Council, a US think tank. The findings showed "more investment is needed into building Britain's resilience against online disinformation". It said online petition websites were "sitting ducks" for hostile manipulation.