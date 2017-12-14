Ticker
Report: Israel tries to block EU statement on Jerusalem
By EUOBSERVER
Israeli ambassadors in EU capitals were instructed on Wednesday night to lobby their host governments not to back an EU leaders' statement on Jerusalem at Thursday's summit in Brussels, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. The proposed EU statement, saying East Jerusalem should be shared by Israel and Palestine, was tabled by France and Belgium in reaction to a recent US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.