By EUOBSERVER

EU leaders on Thursday agreed to launch a defence pact to integrate military planning, weapons development and operations among 25 participating countries. The "ambitious and inclusive" cooperation will kick off with 17 projects in which several EU countries work together. The pact will rely on a €5bn fund. Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg spoke to EU leaders welcoming the effort, and stressing the need for complementarity between NATO and EU.