By EUOBSERVER

The Belgian justice system ended on Thursday extradition proceedings against ousted Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont and four former members of his government, after Spain had dropped a European arrest warrant against them. Puigdemont said last week they would return if they won elections in Catalonia on 21 December. Some 45,000 Catalan independence supporters rallied in Brussels last week to back Puigdemont, urging the EU to stop siding with Spain.