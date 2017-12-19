Ticker
China overtakes EU with new emissions trading scheme
By EUOBSERVER
China launched an emissions trading system for its heavily-polluting power sector on Tuesday, immediately overtaking the EU's carbon market as the world's largest. Chinese polluters will have to hand in carbon credits, but can sell them if they reduce emissions. European Commissioner for climate Miguel Arias Canete said the move sent a strong signal, as the US federal government "turns its back on the fight against climate change".