Ticker
New Austrian government clashes with Italy over Tyrol
By EUOBSERVER
Austria's new chancellor Sebastian Kurz pledged on Tuesday to consult Rome before moving ahead with plans to offer Austrian citizenship to German-speaking people in South Tyrol, since 1919 part of Italy under the name Alto Adige. The dual-citizenship plan is part of the coalition agreement between Kurz's conservative People's Party and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). Some 70 percent in the region are German speakers according to the latest census.