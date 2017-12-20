Wednesday

Austria's new chancellor Sebastian Kurz pledged on Tuesday to consult Rome before moving ahead with plans to offer Austrian citizenship to German-speaking people in South Tyrol, since 1919 part of Italy under the name Alto Adige. The dual-citizenship plan is part of the coalition agreement between Kurz's conservative People's Party and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). Some 70 percent in the region are German speakers according to the latest census.

Nordic-Baltic digital single market 'no threat to EU'

'What we want do is add value on top, and do things' such as border controls and free data movement, said Norwegian state secretary Paul Chaffey about Nordic-Baltic digital cooperation.

News in Brief

  1. Liberal Democrats fined for breaking EU referendum rules
  3. Malta journalist car bomb 'detonated by mobile at sea'
  4. Judges protest as Romania changes legal system
  5. Greek parliament approves last bailout budget
  6. May sticks to 'bespoke' Brexit deal after Barnier rebuttal
  7. Verhofstadt calls for 'Article 7' sanctions on Poland
  8. China overtakes EU with new emissions trading scheme

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  2. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  3. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% plastics recycling rate attainable by 2025 new study shows
  4. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  5. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  6. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  7. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  9. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  10. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  11. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?

Latest News

  1. US warns on flare-up in Ukraine 'crisis'
  2. Lower energy bills promised after EU buildings deal
  3. EU gives blessing to Austria's far-right deal
  4. Walesa on Polish nationalism: When demons awake
  5. Europe plays 'vital' role in Trump geopolitics
  7. Tackling methane could be substantial climate fix
  8. Barnier rules out special trade deal for UK