By EUOBSERVER

The Greek parliament approved on Tuesday evening the 2018 state budget, by 153 votes to 144. Prime minister Alexis Tsipras hailed the budget as the last that Greece would have to execute while under an adjustment program, reminding that his socialist government took over a country with empty coffers and an unemployment close to 27 percent. Conservative opposition leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said the new budget would undermine Greece's growth prospects.