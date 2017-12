By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa sacked her closest cabinet ally, deputy prime minister Damian Green, on Wednesday night, over pornography found on his office computer. Green, like May, voted 'Remain' in the referendum and was a supporter of a 'soft' Brexit. Earlier, May admitted to MPs that the Brexit date of 29 March 2019 could be changed if necessary. Green was responsible for Brexit relations with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.