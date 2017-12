By EUOBSERVER

The European Central Bank (ECB) should begin winding down its monetary stimulus to avoid overheating the economy, the finance minister of non-euro member Denmark, Kristian Jensen has said. Speaking to Reuters he added: "Not just Denmark, but a number of euro area countries, primarily Germany, are in a situation of labour shortages and where the low interest rate leads to a risk of overheating, bottlenecks and wage pressure".