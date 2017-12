By EUOBSERVER

The EU court ruled on Wednesday that the bloc's divorce regulations don't cover private agreements. The case related to a divorce granted under religious Sharia law to a Syrian-German couple in 2013 in Syria. Now living in Germany, the man, Raja Mamisch, had the divorce recognised by the Munich state court but his wife, Soha Sahyouni, appealed and the EU judges found EU rules don't apply to "private" divorces.