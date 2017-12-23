Ticker
Provisional deal on national climate targets
By EUOBSERVER
Representatives of national governments and the European Parliament reached a provisional deal on Thursday on emission reduction targets for several sectors, including transport, buildings, and waste. The details will be revealed in January, when MEPs and ministers in the Council of the EU will have to approve the deal. EU climate commissioner Miguel Canete said the "ambitious" outcome put the EU "firmly on track to achieve our 2030 climate target".