Ticker
Six EU states abandon joint line on Jerusalem
By EUOBSERVER
Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, and Romania declined to support a UN resolution on Thursday attacking the recent US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The resolution still passed with a huge majority, but the six abstentions massacred the EU's common position that Jerusalem should be shared by Israel and Palestine in a future two-state solution. The US had threatened to cut aid to countries that voted yes.