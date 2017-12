By EUOBSERVER

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont proposed on Friday a meeting with Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy "in any European Union country, except Spain, for obvious reasons." Puigdemont said in press conference in Brussels that he was the "legitimate" leader, after separatist parties won a majority of seats in Thursday's regional elections in Catalonia, and his JxCat list won the most seats in the separatist camp.