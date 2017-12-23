Saturday

23rd Dec 2017

Ticker

Rajoy rejects Puigdemont's meeting proposal

By

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said Friday that he was "open to dialogue" with the future regional government in Catalonia, on condition that "the law is applied without unilateral decisions". He rejected a meeting proposed earlier by Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont. He said he would "sit with the one who won the election," InesArrimadas, whose liberal Ciutadans party came first, while separatist parties won a majority of seats.

Opinion

Enough with EU's empty words on 5G

With its current policies on telecoms, the EU has set the stage for USA and Asia and handed them the trophy without even attempting to win it ourselves.

Rajoy and Puigdemont in new showdown

The Spanish PM and Catalan separatist leader said they were open to dialogue, but on different grounds, after Thursday's elections in Catalonia gave a majority of seats to the pro-independence parties.

News in Brief

  1. Rajoy rejects Puigdemont's meeting proposal
  2. Puigdemont offers Rajoy meeting - anywhere but Spain
  3. Puigdemont: 'clear mandate' for Catalonia independence
  4. Spanish judge charges more Catalan separatist leaders
  5. Blue UK passport to return after Brexit
  6. UK and Poland sign bilateral defence treaty
  7. VW sacks Oliver Schmidt over diesel scandal
  8. Six EU states abandon joint line on Jerusalem

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  2. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  3. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  4. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  5. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  6. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  7. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  8. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  9. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  10. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court

Latest News

  1. Europe's 'best-kept secret' - its booming bio-economy
  2. Enough with EU's empty words on 5G
  3. Rajoy and Puigdemont in new showdown
  4. Russia pipeline is investment risk, EU commissioner warns
  5. e-Privacy law would penalise sites who block ad-blockers
  6. EU to achieve promised 5% staff cut – at least in theory
  7. Separatist 'win' does not change EU view on Catalonia
  8. EU defends new trade rules after Chinese criticism