By EUOBSERVER

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said Friday that he was "open to dialogue" with the future regional government in Catalonia, on condition that "the law is applied without unilateral decisions". He rejected a meeting proposed earlier by Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont. He said he would "sit with the one who won the election," InesArrimadas, whose liberal Ciutadans party came first, while separatist parties won a majority of seats.