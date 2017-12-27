Ticker
EU criticises Russian ban on opposition candidate
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission's spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy criticised Russia's decision to bar Alexei Navalny from running in Russia's 2018 presidential election. "Politically-motivated charges should not be used against political participation," she said, adding that the decision was based on a trial that was not fair, and that the ban "casts a serious doubt on political pluralism in Russia and the prospect of democratic elections next year".