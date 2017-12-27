Wednesday

EU criticises Russian ban on opposition candidate

The European Commission's spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy criticised Russia's decision to bar Alexei Navalny from running in Russia's 2018 presidential election. "Politically-motivated charges should not be used against political participation," she said, adding that the decision was based on a trial that was not fair, and that the ban "casts a serious doubt on political pluralism in Russia and the prospect of democratic elections next year".

Schulz: 'hero to zero' in 2017 - but back in 2018?

For Martin Schulz, 2017 was the year he was supposed to go from European Parliament president to German chancellor. He failed badly yet now he looks set to return to centre-stage in 2018, possibly as Germany's foreign minister.

The asylum files: deadlock and dead-ends

The EU is reforming a number of internal asylum laws, but lack of staff, politics, and the sheer complexity of the bills means deadlines - like those announced by EU council chief Tusk - are likely to come and go.

