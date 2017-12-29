Ticker
VW tries to block German probe into Dieselgate
By EUOBSERVER
German carmaker Volkswagen confirmed it will petition Germany's constitutional court in an effort to overturn a decision by a lower court to appoint a special investigation auditor to look into the "Dieselgate" emissions scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday. The company would try to get the work of the auditor suspended before the constitutional court hearing begins in the case of manipulation of vehicle-emissions tests.