By EUOBSERVER

Despite fewer migrants arriving in 2017, the German Red Cross Thursday said it received a considerably high figure of 2,700 inquiries this year from migrants seeking missing relatives in Germany, including 1,000 of them for unaccompanied minors. "Most frightening is the consistently high number of unaccompanied minor refugees, who are either looking for their own family or are sought by them," Red Cross president Gerda Hasselfeldt told Die Welt.