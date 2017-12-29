Ticker
Apple faces French court case on iPhone slowdown
By EUOBSERVER
A French consumers' rights group, Campaign group Halte a l'Obsolescence Programmee association (HOP), announced on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit against Apple for deliberately slowing down older iPhones in order to boost sales, which is considered a crime in France. Apple apologised on Thursday, cut the price of battery replacements but maintained it had never done "anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product".