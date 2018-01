By EUOBSERVER

Bankers worked through the night ahead of Wednesday's launch of the EU's latest reform of the financial markets, MiFID II, that aims to boost transparency and avoid some of the problems of the 2007-2009 financial crisis. It obliges fund managers to fill in transaction reports within 15 minutes of trade. So far, only 11 EU member states have written MiFID II fully into national law, reported the Guardian.