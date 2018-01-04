Thursday

4th Jan 2018

Ticker

Merkel declares Europe top priority for new government

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel declared Europe a top priority for a new government, when addressing the country in her annual televised new year speech. The "27 states in Europe must be persuaded more strongly than ever to stand united as a community," she said, adding Germany's "future is bound indivisibly with the future of Europe." Berlin hopes to work with French president Emmanuel Macron to future-proof the EU, she said.

Macron vows law against fake news

French president Emmanuel Macron has promised legislation to block the spread of fake news, as part of a broader effort to protect liberal democracies from Russian propaganda.

Stakeholder

Leading the transition towards a post-petroleum society

Europe's bio-economy is rapidly growing and the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking is helping by bringing together stakeholders across a diverse range of industrial sectors to foster a culture of collaboration across EU players, to de-risk investments, and mitigate market obstacles.

Opinion

The overlooked past of the 'next PM of Greece'

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the likely next prime minister of Greece. But most media abroad have ignored his wife's exposure in the Paradise Papers, his Siemens gifts, and his party's former advisor's fine for tax avoidance.

New Polish PM visits Hungary in snub to Brussels

In his first official bilateral visit since taking office, Poland's new prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki travels to Budapest, which vowed to defend Warsaw from any EU sanctions over its judicial reforms.

Bulgaria's president vetoes anti-corruption bill

Bulgaria is starting its six-month EU presidency amid attempts to shake off issues of corruption and poor press freedoms. Earlier this week, Bulgaria's president vetoed an anti-graft bill, claiming it was too weak.

Magazine

Visegrad cracks and divisions

The V4 countries have become one of the most vocal and recognised groups within the EU. But 2017 has seen a shake-up in the informal eastern and central European power bloc.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  2. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  3. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  4. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  5. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  6. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  7. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  8. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  9. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  10. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court