By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini both appealed to Tehran on Tuesday after the deaths of at least 22 people and arrest of more than 450 in six days of protests across Iran in the past week. Macron expressed concern about the number of casualties in a phone conversation with Iranian president Hassan Rohani, while Mogherini deplored "the unacceptable loss of human lives".