By EUOBSERVER

A majority of Germans, 67 percent, think chancellor Angela Merkel's best times are behind her, according to a poll by Die Welt newspaper and ARD broadcaster. However, 65 percent think Merkel is still a good chancellor. The survey also showed that 45 percent think a 'Grand Coalition' between Merkel's Conservatives and the SPD is very good or good, while 52 percent find the grand coalition less good or bad.