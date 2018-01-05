By EUOBSERVER

Irish premier Leo Varadkar defended his meeting Thursday with Hungary's Viktor Orban saying it was important to maintain dialogue despite Orban's backsliding on democratic values. The two leaders, both from the EPP party, discussed migration, "European values, freedom of association, freedom of the press and academic freedoms". "I can't tell you yet whether it had much of an impact, but I think it's important to continue that engagement," Varadkar said.