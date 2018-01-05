Friday

5th Jan 2018

Ticker

Ireland's Varadkar defends meeting with Orban

By

Irish premier Leo Varadkar defended his meeting Thursday with Hungary's Viktor Orban saying it was important to maintain dialogue despite Orban's backsliding on democratic values. The two leaders, both from the EPP party, discussed migration, "European values, freedom of association, freedom of the press and academic freedoms". "I can't tell you yet whether it had much of an impact, but I think it's important to continue that engagement," Varadkar said.

Focus

Medical cannabis makes small steps in EU

As of January 1, 2018 Denmark now permits the use of medical cannabis for patients suffering from various illnesses. But a stigma still lingers against the use of the plant-based drug as a medicine across Europe.

Macron vows law against fake news

French president Emmanuel Macron has promised legislation to block the spread of fake news, as part of a broader effort to protect liberal democracies from Russian propaganda.

Stakeholder

Leading the transition towards a post-petroleum society

Europe's bio-economy is rapidly growing and the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking is helping by bringing together stakeholders across a diverse range of industrial sectors to foster a culture of collaboration across EU players, to de-risk investments, and mitigate market obstacles.

Opinion

The overlooked past of the 'next PM of Greece'

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the likely next prime minister of Greece. But most media abroad have ignored his wife's exposure in the Paradise Papers, his Siemens gifts, and his party's former advisor's fine for tax avoidance.

